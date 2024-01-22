Man orders laptop worth 1.1 lakh during Flipkart Republic Day Sale, receives ‘old discarded’ product

After an individual received a defective iPhone 15 ordered from Flipkart during its Republic Day Sale, another incident came to the fore where a customer received an ‘old discarded’ laptop from the company. The man tweeted the incident and even shared an unboxing video. Since then, Flipkart has addressed the issue and sought details from the customer to fix it. The 'old discarded' laptop that the customer received instead of the ₹ 1.1 lakh Asus laptop he ordered. (X/@souro9737)

“I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop. Never trust products ordered from online platforms,” wrote X user Souro Mukherjee while sharing an unboxing video on X.

The video shows the delivery agent unboxing the package inside Mukherjee’s home. While everything appears to be in place, as soon as the delivery agent takes out the laptop, Mukherjee is in for a shock. Not only is the colour of the laptop wrong, but it also appears to be a used model.

Take a look at the tweet below:

In response to the tweet, Flipkart apologised and wrote, “We’d never want you to get anything but what you ordered and are extremely sorry about this instance. You can count on us to sort this out. Please help us with the order details so that we can look into it and assist you further. Awaiting your response.”

In yet another comment, they requested the order details from Mukherjee in DM. “Please do not share your order specific details or personal details on this social platform as they are visible to all. Kindly reach out to us via DM to ensure your details are secure.”

The company also wrote, “Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions.”

The tweet, since being shared on January 14, has accumulated over 7,900 views. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“I have long stopped ordering from Flipkart. It is safe to spend the additional 2k-3k and buy it from authorised sellers. Considering the poor customer support, it’s better to go offline. Such incidents are eye-openers. Saw a similar situation with an iPhone 15,” posted an individual.

Another added, “There has to be some legal action that can be taken against these kinds of sellers!”

“Reason I uninstalled Flipkart a long ago. I will buy expensive but never from Flipkart,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Similar thing happened to me also. I ordered grocery products from @Flipkart but the products never got delivered. Neither refund was initiated. They just scam people.”