IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Man places frozen pants on parking spots around city, pics spark laughter
The image shows a frozen pant kept in the middle of a road.(Twitter/@adamselzer)
The image shows a frozen pant kept in the middle of a road.(Twitter/@adamselzer)
trending

Man places frozen pants on parking spots around city, pics spark laughter

“This gave me a big laugh, thank you!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:29 PM IST

The Internet is filled with posts which leave you asking “Why” and also make you giggle at the same time. This tweet involving frozen pants fits that category perfectly. Shared by a Twitter user named Adam Selzer, the share is such which can tickle your funny bone too.

Taking to Twitter, Selzer shared two pictures. They show a frozen pant placed in the middle of a street in Chicago. “Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them! Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they’re solid,” he tweeted.

This is, however, not the only image that he shared. While replying to his own post, he tweeted, “Because you demanded it: dibs! (In a no parking zone, no less)” while sharing this image:

Since being shared, Selzer’s post has created a chatter online. There were many who wrote how his post inspired others. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “You totally inspired my husband” and shared this image:

Some were reminded of a children’s book by Dr Seuss called What Was I Scared Of? which revolves around the main character repeatedly meeting an empty pair of pants.

People also shared ideas while commenting to make the whole thing even more hilarious:

“This gave me a big laugh, thank you!” wrote a Twitter user. “Love it!” expressed another. “Very funny,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post

Related Stories

The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
trending

Man’s customised mask prank video gets mixed reactions on Twitter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The video shows the man wearing a customised mask with print of the lower part of his own face.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Kayakers on the 'Clean Up Kayak' tour paddle near the Sydney Harbour Bridge.(REUTERS)
Kayakers on the 'Clean Up Kayak' tour paddle near the Sydney Harbour Bridge.(REUTERS)
trending

Clean Up Kayak: Rubbish collection tour aims to clean up Sydney Harbour

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:57 AM IST
The sole objective of Clean Up Kayak is to clear rubbish from Sydney harbour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tania (L), a female jaguar brought up in a zoo, and a male jaguar christened Qaramta, sit together in a breeding enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park,(via REUTERS)
Tania (L), a female jaguar brought up in a zoo, and a male jaguar christened Qaramta, sit together in a breeding enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park,(via REUTERS)
trending

‘Happy ending’: Jaguar cubs born to rare wild-captive parents in Argentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The cubs were born to Tania and Qaramta, whose name means 'The One Who Cannot Be Destroyed' in the regional Qom language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image from video shows attorney with the cat filter on.(AP)
This image from video shows attorney with the cat filter on.(AP)
trending

Lawyer who accidentally turned on cat filter during court reacts to Zoom mishap

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The lawyer Rod Ponton says his appearance looked normal before the hearing began, However, after it started, to his shock and dismay, he was a cat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a funny "Hold on babe" meme.(Screengrab)
The image shows a funny "Hold on babe" meme.(Screengrab)
trending

Groom uses computer as bride waits, pic prompts ‘Hold on babe’ meme trend

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:40 AM IST
An image involving a bride and a groom is Twitter's new favourite meme template.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now created quite a stir on Twitter.(Twitter/@KylePlantEmoji)
The image has now created quite a stir on Twitter.(Twitter/@KylePlantEmoji)
trending

Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:49 AM IST
The image has now prompted people to share various reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two sides of a 12-inch (31 cm) conch shell discovered in a French cave with prehistoric wall paintings in 1931.(AP)
The image shows two sides of a 12-inch (31 cm) conch shell discovered in a French cave with prehistoric wall paintings in 1931.(AP)
trending

Nearly 18,000-year-old ancient shell horn can still play a tune

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:37 AM IST
The shell was found during the 1931 excavation of a cave with prehistoric wall paintings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
trending

Man’s customised mask prank video gets mixed reactions on Twitter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The video shows the man wearing a customised mask with print of the lower part of his own face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netizens shared amusing comments in response to the Reddit post. (representational image)(Reddit)
Netizens shared amusing comments in response to the Reddit post. (representational image)(Reddit)
trending

Redditor asks netizens to ask this to their cats, receives amusing replies

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:59 AM IST
What makes the post more entertaining are the hilarious responses from netizens after pspsps-ing to their feline buddies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A giant complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow near to the capital Helsinki, in Espoo, Finland, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Under the guidance of an amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake. The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.(AP)
A giant complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow near to the capital Helsinki, in Espoo, Finland, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Under the guidance of an amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake. The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.(AP)
trending

Stunning geometric artwork created by snowshoe-clad volunteers in Helsinki

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared by Montgomery County Department of Police(Twitter/@mcpnews)
The image was shared by Montgomery County Department of Police(Twitter/@mcpnews)
trending

Cops respond to 911 call of ‘tiger’ sighting. It turned out to be this

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The post regarding the happening shared on Twitter by the Montgomery County Department of Police has now grabbed the attention of netizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the lion strolling around the hotel premises.(Twitter/@Udayan_UK)
The image shows the lion strolling around the hotel premises.(Twitter/@Udayan_UK)
trending

CCTV clips capture lion entering hotel premises in Junagadh. It may shock you

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The lion entered the hotel in Junagadh premises and was spotted strolling around the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)
The image is a screengrab from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)
trending

Girl dancing to Mother India song wins hearts, Madhuri Dixit shares clip

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:35 PM IST
The girl, identified as Priyadarshini Tyagi, can be seen dancing to the popular song in the middle of a field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cop saving the man.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows the cop saving the man.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Cop saves passenger from falling under train in Visakhapatnam. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:51 PM IST
“Serving Humanity First," reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While few cows were rounded up near a fenced area between CR 600 and CR 700 South, the majority of the herd continued to move onto Range Road.(AP)
While few cows were rounded up near a fenced area between CR 600 and CR 700 South, the majority of the herd continued to move onto Range Road.(AP)
trending

Who let the cows out: 75 escaped calves spotted galloping on highway, rescued

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Allen, along with LaPorte County Det. Jim Fish, as well as a number of volunteer firefighters and other onlookers, began corralling the calves as they moved south.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is located in Almaty region in Kazakhstan.(Instagram/@irina0328)
It is located in Almaty region in Kazakhstan.(Instagram/@irina0328)
trending

45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan stuns people. Here’s how it formed

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Instagram is flooded with images and videos of this unusual formation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP