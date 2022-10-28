Man plays and pets a seal underwater. Watch wholesome video

The internet is filled with all kinds of videos and content. In fact, once you start searching, you can go on for hours and look for a variety of things. Among this variety, many people enjoy watching animal videos. So, if you are also one of them, here we bring you an adorable video of a man and a seal playing together in the water. In a now viral video uploaded by Twitter user @wonderofscience, you can see a man underwater with a seal. The seal approaches the man, who then starts playing with the animal. He can be seen petting and enjoying, while the seal also seems to be smiling.

Take a look at the video of the man and the seal playing below:

Seals are the dogs of the sea.pic.twitter.com/M3aKX3tR88 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) October 26, 2022

This video was shared just a few days ago, since then, it has gained more than 22 million views. The post also had 71,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "They're just waiting for you to learn to throw underwater." Another person said, "I always find it fascinating how all animals seem to understand that biting will hurt so they bite gently (unless they want it to hurt). My cats and parrots all knew this and always gently bit me. Funny when you think about it." Someone else added, "What's not to love? A moment of almost unbearable natural beauty. "