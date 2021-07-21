Man plays double Dutch, viral video leaves people amazed

The Internet is filled with such videos which are interesting and often leave people in awe. Just like this clip of a man playing double Dutch. Shared on Twitter, the video has now amazed people. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

Twitter user Julian King shared the video. The clip shows him flawlessly jumping over two ropes. The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Take a look at the video:

I just pulled my car over, and served these girls 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cBLjrQ7o6A — Julian King (@itsjulianking) July 19, 2021

The video prompted people to come up with various responses. Some expressed their amazement at him acing the game of double Dutch. A few also posted how they will never be able to accomplish this feat. Just like this individual who wrote, “I wouldn’t even be brave enough to try because I know how it’d end up for me,” and shared this video.

I wouldn’t even be brave enough to try because I know how it’d end up for me pic.twitter.com/uVtgI7v4Bc — Sweet Dee (@hotmessexpressx) July 19, 2021

“I'm high-key jealous. Always wanted to be able to do this, but couldn't get it right,” shared another Twitter user. “Omg I miss double Dutch. Nobody wants to play anymore,” expressed a third. “Growing up we always had that one dude that could jump,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

