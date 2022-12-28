Home / Trending / Man plays Kesariya on guitar for two policemen, wins hearts online. Watch

Published on Dec 28, 2022 06:03 PM IST

Recently a man was seen singing Kesariya on the streets of Mumbai as two policemen stood and watched him play.

ByVrinda Jain

There are several wholesome videos on the Internet that tug at our heartstrings. Some of them may be a person doing an act of kindness, and others may show someone's memories; there is indeed no dearth of such clips on the net. Adding to the list of such videos, recently, a man was seen singing Kesariya on the streets of Mumbai as two policemen stood and watched him play.

In the video, a man is accompanied by two of his friends as he sings and plays the guitar. As he is playing, two police officers are standing near him and enjoying him playing the song. Everyone surrounding the player seems to be impressed with his skills. The video was shot on Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on December 19. Since then, it has been liked by more than one lakh people and has several comments. Many were impressed with his skills.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Relaxing, calming, healing. Can listen to it whole day." Another person said, "That was so good! It's heartwarming to see that music has no boundaries. Binds everyone! Keep going!" A third person wrote, "Such lovely voice unplug version is always the best. "

marine drive singing mumbai police
