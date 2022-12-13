Home / Trending / Man plays piano underwater, netizens are stunned by his act. Watch

Man plays piano underwater, netizens are stunned by his act. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:33 AM IST

In a video shared by Instagram user Joe Jenkins you can see him under the water playing a piano.

Man plays piano underwater.(Instagram/@JoeJenkins)
Man plays piano underwater.(Instagram/@JoeJenkins)
ByVrinda Jain

The internet can be a delightful place where one can find all kinds of content. And the one thing that surely makes people's heads turn is something bizarre or offbeat. Recently, a video that has caught the attention of many people is of a pianist playing a song on a piano underwater.

In a video shared by Instagram user Joe Jenkins you can see him under the water. The pianist is wearing proper gear and even has an oxygen tank with him. There is a piano inside the water where he is sitting and playing a song. The post's caption read, "I Played "Under The Sea"... UNDER THE SEA."

Take a look at the video of the man playing the piano underwater here:

This video was shared almost a week back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 5000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Dude, the amount of people that I have seen say so many negative things about what you're doing blows my mind, this is legit science and thank you for being so creative!" Another person said, "You're Awesome." A third person said, "Reminded me of Harry Styles's Song falling."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
music viral instagram + 1 more
music viral instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out