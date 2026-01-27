Man praises Kerala’s Kannur railway station after finding zero litter: ‘Ek bhi kachra nahi milega’

A video shot at Kerala’s Kannur railway station has struck a chord online after an Assam based man highlighted the station’s remarkably clean surroundings. The clip, shared on Instagram by a user with the handle @Rezaulll_13, shows the man walking across the station platforms and along the railway tracks, repeatedly pointing out the absence of litter. A man documented the litter free premises of Kerala’s Kannur Railway Station. (Instagram/rezaulll_13)

What sets the video apart is its simplicity. There is no heavy narration or dramatic presentation. Instead, the man allows the visuals to speak for themselves.

‘Ek bhi kachra nahi milega’ In the video, the man can be heard speaking in Hindi, saying, “Ek bhi kachra nahi milega,” which translates to, “You will not find even a single piece of garbage.”

The footage also briefly focuses on the railway tracks, an area often associated with waste in many parts of the country. Here too, the tracks appear clean, reinforcing his point about the station’s overall upkeep.

Video draws attention online Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 8 lakh views. Viewers from different parts of the country flooded the comments section, praising Kerala’s civic sense and urging other states to take inspiration from such examples.

One user wrote, “This is what civic sense looks like in real life.” Another commented, “Kerala never disappoints when it comes to cleanliness and public responsibility.” A third user said, “Hats off to the people and authorities maintaining this level at a railway station.” Another reaction read, “Every Indian station should aim for this standard.” One more user added, “Clean surroundings change the entire travel experience,” while yet another remarked, “This makes me proud and hopeful at the same time.”

Some users echoed similar sentiments, with one writing, “This is how public places should look everywhere,” and another adding, “Kerala once again setting an example for the rest of the country.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)