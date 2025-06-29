Man pretends to be employed after layoff, lands better job thanks to fake LinkedIn post

In a candid post that has captured widespread attention on Reddit, a user by the name of @VelvetViiibes shared how a desperate act of pretense following an unexpected job loss ultimately led to a far better opportunity. The post, titled "I got laid off and pretended I was still employed for months, ended up getting a better job because of it," offers a raw and unfiltered account of navigating unemployment while grappling with the weight of societal expectations. After being laid off, a man faked having a job on LinkedIn; the act led to a real offer with better pay.(Representational image/Unsplash)

“Back in August, I got laid off unexpectedly,” the post begins. “No warning, no severance, just a ‘hey, we’re restructuring’ and a Zoom call that lasted 3 minutes.” Feeling panicked and ashamed, he decided not to share the news with family, friends, or even former colleagues. Instead, he crafted an elaborate ruse to maintain the illusion of employment.

“I just… pretended I was still working,” he admitted. His days were filled with mock meetings, staged calls using AirPods, and carefully curated LinkedIn posts about “exciting projects at work.” Behind the scenes, he was relentlessly applying for new roles, clinging to the hope that something would change.

A lie that paid ff

Then, the unexpected happened. “A recruiter saw one of those fake posts, reached out, and asked if I was open to opportunities,” he recalled. That encounter led to an interview, during which he continued the facade, claiming to still be employed.

Despite the deception, he performed well. “Crushed the interviews. Got an offer—higher salary, better title, remote, actual work-life balance,” he wrote. Five months later, he remains in the new role and hasn’t revealed the truth to most people in his life. “I used to feel guilty for faking it, but now I just feel… relieved. The system’s built on BS anyway. I just played along until it worked.”

Online reactions

The post has sparked a mix of amusement, empathy, and reflection among fellow Redditors. One user remarked, “Honestly, this is just surviving capitalism.” Another wrote, “You played the game. You won. No shame in that.” A third commented, “People fake success all the time on LinkedIn. You just did it better.” Others noted how relatable the story felt, saying, “We’ve all worn AirPods pretending to be on a call,” and “The job hunt is brutal—do what you gotta do.”