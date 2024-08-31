Man quitting job after 5 years says he won't get farewell gift like others, turns to Reddit for comfort

A man turned to Reddit for advice and comfort while sharing a post about quitting his job after five years. He claimed that he was expecting not to get any farewell gifts from his office, which has left him feeling disheartened. A man’s post on resigning after five years and expecting not to get a farewell gift has gone viral. (Unsplash/Annie Spratt, Kira auf der Heide)

“I recently quit my job after 5 years and am feeling pretty cr***y right now. I was never the loudest or most popular guy in the office, more of the quiet, reserved, introverted type - but always friendly and helpful. I wasn't exactly Mr Popular,” he wrote. He added that anyone who resigns from his office gets a farewell gift but added that he “found out” that he won’t be getting one.

“It's so embarrassing. I feel miserable, even though I always thought these little things didn't matter to me. I'd like to go to the meeting to at least say goodbye to people from the other teams, but the thought of everyone seeing that I'm not getting anything is awful. I'm afraid I might cry from shame. What should I do? Just stay home and send a goodbye email?” the man added.

With over 877 upvotes, the post has captured people’s attention. It has further prompted Reddit users to share varied comments.

What did social media users think of this workplace-related post?

“The strongest sign you should leave is the lack of acknowledgement when you do,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “That's also a strong sign that perhaps a person might need to do a bit of introspection, especially if they find it happens again and again.” OP replied, “Thank you for the suggestion. I also believe that introspection is very important and I often reflect on my actions. This is the first time that something like this has happened to me.”

A third individual commented, “Are you sure you are not getting you a gift? It seems strange to me that your colleague would mention this to you. Maybe she just wants to keep up the surprise? In any case: you do deserve a gift after 5 years. Go to the meeting. If they truly did not get you a farewell present, shame on them, not on you. Emotions make us human; don't be afraid to show them. Also: emotions change. In a few months' time, you might no longer think about this situation and those people at all. Don't give them too much power over you right now. I hope you will leave feeling appreciated. Good luck!”

A fourth wrote, “Hey bud, I think you really need to separate work life from personal life. You don't need to say anything. That was a place of employment for income not for friendships.”

The post was shared on a subreddit called “careerguidance”. The sub is dedicated to discussions about "career options" and to "ask questions and give advice.” Its timeline is filled with various posts where people talk about their current or potential workplaces.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by an employee about leaving his job after five years?