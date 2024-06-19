Man receives empty sealed container after ordering lime soda, Swiggy says ‘that seems odd’

You may have heard about people receiving wrong foot items or contaminated ones while ordering food online. This person, however, faced an unusual problem. After ordering a glass of lime soda from Swiggy, he received a sealed empty container. Taking to X, he shared his predicament and subsequently received a reply from the company. The image shows the empty sealed glass a man received after ordering lime soda from Swiggy. (X/@aaraynsh)

“Thanks, Swiggy, for sending me a sealed empty glass. I hope my lime soda will come in another order,” X user Aaraynsh sarcastically wrote. He also added a picture of the empty container.

In response, Swiggy wrote, “Hi Aaraynsh! That seems odd, can you help us with your order ID? We'll look into this.”

Later, Aaraynsh shared an update and added, “Thanks, resolved now, received a refund of ₹80 for soda worth ₹120.”

Since being shared, the post has collected close to 1.8 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 5,600 likes. The share prompted people to post varied comments.

“The image may differ from the actual product due to limitations of viewing images at different resolutions, hue, brightness, contrast, and other screen variations,” joked an X user.

“Garmi may evaporate ho gaya (It evaporated due to heat),” added another.

“They will send you one bucket of lime soda in the next order,” posted a third.

“It's the latest tech to send liquid in vapour form,” wrote a fourth.

Earlier, a Bengaluru couple claimed they found a live cobra inside their Amazon package. Reportedly, the couple ordered an Xbox controller from the delivery platform but were shocked when they saw the snake inside.

Have you ever faced such a situation while ordering from online delivery platforms?