Man receives empty sealed container after ordering lime soda, Swiggy says ‘that seems odd’
A man’s post on receiving an empty sealed glass from Swiggy after ordering lime soda has gone viral. Many reacted to the post using hilarious comments.
You may have heard about people receiving wrong foot items or contaminated ones while ordering food online. This person, however, faced an unusual problem. After ordering a glass of lime soda from Swiggy, he received a sealed empty container. Taking to X, he shared his predicament and subsequently received a reply from the company.
“Thanks, Swiggy, for sending me a sealed empty glass. I hope my lime soda will come in another order,” X user Aaraynsh sarcastically wrote. He also added a picture of the empty container.
Also Read: Woman highlights ‘Swiggy scam’ after paying ₹150 for cake delivery from 1.8 km away. Company says this
In response, Swiggy wrote, “Hi Aaraynsh! That seems odd, can you help us with your order ID? We'll look into this.”
Later, Aaraynsh shared an update and added, “Thanks, resolved now, received a refund of ₹80 for soda worth ₹120.”
Take a look at the posts here:
How did Swiggy respond to the viral X post?
Since being shared, the post has collected close to 1.8 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 5,600 likes. The share prompted people to post varied comments.
How did X users react to this post?
“The image may differ from the actual product due to limitations of viewing images at different resolutions, hue, brightness, contrast, and other screen variations,” joked an X user.
“Garmi may evaporate ho gaya (It evaporated due to heat),” added another.
“They will send you one bucket of lime soda in the next order,” posted a third.
“It's the latest tech to send liquid in vapour form,” wrote a fourth.
Also Read: Bengaluru man finds variable pricing in Swiggy Instamart for same distance, company reacts
Earlier, a Bengaluru couple claimed they found a live cobra inside their Amazon package. Reportedly, the couple ordered an Xbox controller from the delivery platform but were shocked when they saw the snake inside.
Have you ever faced such a situation while ordering from online delivery platforms?
Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world