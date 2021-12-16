Home / Trending / Man rescues rare American barn owl in Bihar, hands it over to forest department
Man rescues rare American barn owl in Bihar, hands it over to forest department

The man also took care of the rare American barn owl after rescuing it and before handing it over to the forest department.
The image shows a man holding the American barn owl rescued in Bihar.(Live Hindustan)
The image shows a man holding the American barn owl rescued in Bihar.(Live Hindustan)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The stories of good samritans taking a step to help animals or birds in distress are always delightful to read. This tale about a man in Bihar rescuing a rare American barn owl is also the same. There is a chance that the story will leave you with a smile on your face.

A man named Rahul Kumar, who is a resident of Supaul village, rescued the bird and even took care of it before handing it over to the forest department, reports Live Hindustan. Turns out, he came to notice the bird when it fell near his house after being injured by crows. Without wasting any time, Kumar took care of the bird and informed the proper authorities. He informed about the owl to DFO Sunil Kumar Sharan.

The American barn owls are generally found in the US and some of the European countries. Though they reside in the areas with cold climate, during this time, they migrate to India. They return to where they came from with their offspring after giving birth here.

The DFO also mentioned that the birds are known for their long white plumage and square face. Also, there is a huge demand for American barn owls in the international bird market as the birds are often worth lakhs.

