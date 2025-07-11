Man retires at 45 with 4.7 crore corpus, lives in 2BHK: 'Kids have no idea of his net worth'

A viral Reddit post has caught people’s attention for its story of a man who quietly built a fortune of ₹4.7 crore and retired at the age of 45, without a high-paying job or a side hustle. A Redditor revealed how simple living and mutual funds helped his uncle reach ₹ 4.7 crore of corpus.

The post was shared by a Reddit user, @u/CAGRGuy, who in his post said that his uncle, who built ₹4.7 crore by the age of 45, had a very simple life. He lived in the same 2BHK flat for 30 years, rode a scooter, and rarely went on holidays. He never started a business, traded stocks, or did anything flashy with money. His only income was from a steady, regular job.

In his post, he mentioned that he had a habit of saving and investing. In 1998, he began putting ₹10,000 into a mutual fund. Later, he started a ₹500 SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). Every time his salary increased, he raised the amount, first ₹1,000, then ₹2,000, and later ₹5,000.

"When he retired at 45, I asked him how he pulled it off. He handed me his passbook and a sheet he printed from CAMS. The total corpus: 4.7 crore.." he added.

Check out the viral post here:

The Reddit post garnered more than 9,000 likes and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

X users praised the discipline and long-term mindset, calling him a true example of how simple habits can lead to big results. However, others felt that while he saved well, he may not have fully enjoyed life in his younger years.

One of the users, @JDdiah, commented, “Wouldn't it be better to have 3.7C, but they took a vacation every 6 months and owned a decent car? I'm all in for saving, but not at the cost of basic comfort and happiness.”

A second user, @Sreevani15, commented, “Math is not mathing because OP didn’t give much time to write the script. 55 yrs would have been more believable.”

Another user, @MahabaliTarak, commented, "Saving early is a lazy strategy with frugal living in the prime years only to dream of a happy old age."

While many users praised the man’s consistent approach and simple lifestyle, others questioned whether such sacrifices were worth it and felt he may have missed out on enjoying life.