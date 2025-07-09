‘Is this a rich people’s joke?’: Redditor with ‘5 staff, 4 cars’ slammed for asking definition of middle class

A viral social media post highlighting how a family with multiple cars, round-the-clock staff, and luxurious comforts still calls itself “middle class” has irked Reddit users. In the post, a Redditor asked, “Who is actually middle class in India?” and was called out for the question. A Redditor asking, "Who is middle class?" has irked social media. (Unsplash/rupixen)

“Let me share a tale of father’s friend, he lives in a huge pent house, he has 8 staff round the clock and 6 cars he considers himself middle class, in my own story we have 5 round the clock staff and 4 cars, we can comfortably afford aboard vacations but according to my parents we are middle class,” the Redditor wrote.

My driver, who earns decent but not too extravagantly, considers himself middle class and the funny thing is the maid in the house of the driver considers herself to be middle class,” the individual continued.

Finally, the person asked, “So if everyone is middle class here, who is supposed to be the upper and the lower class?”

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “You like being middle class till the time someone calls you middle class, and at that moment, you start flexing.” Another remarked, “Is this a rich people’s joke that I am too poor to understand?”

A third said, “Let me break this for you. You and your dad's friend are rich. Not upper middle class, rich. Maybe your parents want you to be humble or something.” The OP responded, “I mean, I know that, but it was a genuine question regarding who is actually the middle class.”

A fourth expressed, “Middle class are people who have small savings, zero maids, take trains/buses to travel to native (vacation), eat out with family at restaurants only on special occasions, buy groceries at shops where it’s 5-10 rupees cheaper. Live in a rented house or have one house owned by them and live there. Also, have one family car (only used on special occasions); otherwise, only two-wheeler or public transport. These are generic things.”

A fifth wrote, “If you consider yourself middle class. 90% of the population would require a BPL card.”