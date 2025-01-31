Man reveals how his mom’s desi hack keeps parathas warm even in Canada’s freezing cold. Watch

An Indian Instagram influencer’s video has captivated the internet after he revealed a unique "desi" hack taught by his mother, allowing him to carry warm food in Canada’s extreme cold. Shared on the Instagram account 'waddupcanada', the video demonstrates an innovative method to keep food hot, even in sub-zero temperatures. An Indian influencer’s video showcasing a desi food hack to keep parathas warm in Canada’s freezing temperatures went viral.(Instagram/waddupcanada)

A surprising food hack

The video starts with the influencer unwrapping a foil-covered paratha from a flask, a surprising method of transporting food. As the clip progresses, a voice, belonging to a woman whose face remains unseen, asks, "Canada ki thand me kaise garma garam khana leke ghooma jaaye?" (How do you carry hot food in Canada’s cold weather?). The onscreen answer is simple: "Pack paratha in a thermos."

Despite the harsh -14°C temperature outside, when the influencer unwraps the paratha, steam rises, showing just how effective the hack is in keeping the food warm. His reaction? "What a hack!"

In the background, a girl adds, "Mummy-papa ke nuskhe in Canada" (Parents' desi tricks in Canada), further highlighting the charm of the hack.

Internet reacts

The video quickly gained traction online, going viral with over 3 million views. It’s not just the content but the relatability that has struck a chord with viewers, particularly those living in cold climates like Canada.

Several users shared their admiration for the video in the comments. One user wrote, “I can’t believe I never thought of this, simple yet genius!” Another commented, “Desi hacks always work wonders, no matter where you are!” Another praised the influencer’s ability to bring cultural wisdom into modern-day solutions: "Only a desi mom would think of this!”

Others joined in with their own thoughts, with one user saying, “This is the type of content we need more of, everyday life hacks that make sense.” A comment read, "This is the magic of desi parenting, thinking ahead for every situation.” Many users shared their excitement, with another writing, “It’s the small things that make life so much better – loved this idea!”