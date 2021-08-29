Man saves dog from falling off a clip. Viral video wins hearts

In today’s edition of videos showcasing humans helping animals or saving them from disastrous situations, here’s a clip that shows how a man’s quick actions saved a dog. Shared on Reddit, the video has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“Dad saving his dog who nearly rolled off a cliff,” reads the caption of the post. The video opens to show the man and the dog standing on the edge of a cliff. Within moments, the dog loses its balance and starts to roll off. It’s at that moment, the man dives in and grabs the animals to save it.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 14,000 upvotes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many applauded the man for saving the dog. A few also wrote about the dog’s cheerful reaction unaware of the incident that just happened.

“The exasperation of dad and the confused happiness of his dog,” wrote a Reddit user. “The dog clearly had no idea and was just as tail waggingly oblivious after the lifesaving that just happened!” shared another. “The way dad lowers his head in total relief at the end,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

