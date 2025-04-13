Man says coworker with flawless skin quit after he got a pimple: ‘He called it a health issue’

People leave jobs for all kinds of reasons—stress, bad bosses, long hours, or just wanting something better. But one guy on the internet shared a story that raised eyebrows: he claimed his coworker quit just a month into the job because of a pimple. The manufacturing worker quit his job after a month, citing a pimple as a health issue(Representational)

Taking to Reddit, the man revealed that he worked in manufacturing and their new hire decided to quit after just a month owing to the work conditions.

"Job description included working with machinery in a temperature and humidity controlled space. The machinery needed to be cleaned with ethanol. That was the extent to which he would be involved with chemical solvents. After training the guy for a month, he sent me a text one morning citing health issues due to using chemicals. The health issue was that he got a pimple on his forehead. And he never grew any pimples at all. Therefore it had to be because he was exposed to chemicals during work and he couldn’t work with us any longer," he wrote.

‘He had glowing skin’

The text surprised the man who said he was genuinely concerned when the coworker cited a "health issue" for leaving. "I was so worried and I couldn’t get a hold of him because he blocked my cell and my office phone number. HR had to send someone to get to his place after three days. He only then told HR that the health issue was a pimple. To be fair, the guy had great glowing skin. Maybe he never did get pimples," the man said.

The post drew varying reactions from users online, most of whom were surprised to see a person choosing unemployment over bad skin. "This person just hated the job and was looking for an excuse, it seems like," said one of them.

Another sided with the coworker. "More power to him. Looks like he prioritises anything in his health over his job. We should all have that ability," he wrote.