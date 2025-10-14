Man says flights are departing before schedule, internet weighs in: 'Real scam is overstating flying time'

An Indian man’s video questioning why flights are departing before their scheduled time has gone viral, sparking a lively discussion among frequent flyers online. Daga shared that his flight landed in Delhi 45 minutes ahead of schedule.(Instagram/@thedagasaga)

The video, shared on Instagram by user Madhur Daga, shows him humourously talking about a “new trend” he has noticed - flights taking off before the scheduled departure time. “Mujhe flights mein travel karte huye bohot saal ho gaye and pehle hume late flights ki problem hoti thi,” Daga says in the clip recorded at Bengaluru airport.

“Aaj kal meri problem ulta hai. Flights are departing before time. My last few IndiGo flights have all left 5–15 minutes early. What’s the cut-off time? Will there be a day when I reach at 6 pm for a 7 pm flight and they tell me it has already taken off?” he adds jokingly.

In the text on his video, Daga shared that his flight from Bengaluru landed in Delhi 45 minutes ahead of schedule, leaving his airport pickup missing in action (MIA).

How did social media react?

Since being shared, Daga’s video has gone viral, with many travellers sharing similar experiences.

“Hahaha this is true! Last night I landed ten minutes early too. Maybe the pilots get a bonus for being on time,” one user commented.

“The real scam is overstating the flying time on the ticket. So if some journey takes 1 hour 15 min, the ticket shows 1 hour 30 min. That way they have a 15 minute buffer, and they can claim to be on time, even if they are 15 minutes delayed,” said another.

“Sir, exactly the same situation I have faced recently and I had to rush to the airport all the way during my delhi visit. Thank God to Delhi Metro. Always runs with the specific time,” shared a third user.

“So true! They didn’t let me onboard once because they started onboarding early and when i reached the gate (which was in the end lf terminal) they said gate has been closed. It does create anxiety for sure,” one user commented.