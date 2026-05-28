Man says he got ₹50 cell instead of ₹1,200 battery during phone repair, X post sparks debate

Shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @kushwahapremsi2, he wrote, “My cleverness or the shopkeeper's cunning? Went to get my mobile repaired today. He said, bhaiya, the battery needs to be replaced, it'll cost 1200 rupees. I thought I'd save a bit, so I said, put in a cheaper battery. He agreed. Came home and checked - my mind was blown. Instead of the 1200 one, he'd stuck in a tiny 50-rupee cell, and the mobile wouldn't even run for 5 minutes. Went back and asked, and he said so casually, you were the one who asked for a cheap battery. Realised some people play word games to straight-up cause loss. Stay alert, always speak clear and proper. I got duped - what about you, have you ever been duped?”

Shopping and repair experiences often come with small risks, especially when decisions are made quickly or without clear communication. From electronics to everyday services, customers sometimes look for cheaper options, only to later realise that clarity in words and understanding matters just as much as price. A recent post on X has sparked a similar conversation online about trust, wording and consumer awareness.

Internet divided over phone repair incident Internet was quick to react, with users divided between calling it a case of poor wording and others blaming unfair business practices.

One person wrote, “Brother, you said it absolutely right - shopkeepers play word games in the chase for cheap stuff and end up causing loss. Next time, only get the work done after clearly confirming the exact battery model and price, otherwise you'll just get scammed like this. Always talk clearly and properly.”

Another user said, “A cheap battery means a low quality battery, not a toy cell Some people twist words to extract their own benefit.”

The other commented, “You shouldn't have gone for the cheap one; you should have gotten a good battery installed.”

One user reacted strongly, “Brother, this is next-level fraud - how could anyone even think of sticking a tiny cell in a mobile? The shopkeeper took unfair advantage of your urgency and simplicity. Going back and giving him a proper lesson is definitely in order.”

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Another person wrote, “With such a small battery, the mobile will turn on and off. This battery is very small. You have done a very good thing. This battery should be installed.”

One comment summed up the sentiment, “Saste ke chakkar mein kharab cheez nahin khareedni chahiye, usse khud ka hi ghata hoga.”

The incident shows how important it is to communicate clearly during purchases.