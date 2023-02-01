Man sells everything to turn a huge water tower into a luxury family home. Watch

Imagination and determination can often help people achieve the impossible. That is what this story of Rob Hunt and his project of turning a water tower into a luxury home perfectly exemplifies. Turns out, the man sold everything he had to buy a decommissioned water tower in a depleted state and then turned it into a modern family home. His journey has left people inspired and wowed them too. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

Hunt has a dedicated Instagram page called @water_tower_conversion. The bio of the page also describes its purpose. “Follow my journey over the next couple of years converting this old water tower into a luxury family home, and in turn changing my life forever”. He started sharing the posts from 2019, back when he began the project. Over the years, he kept on giving people glimpses of his progress. In his latest share, he posted a video of the house that is nearly completed.

“3 years & 3 days after I first made a start on this #watertowerconversion project,” he added in the caption while sharing the video. In the next few lines, he talked about the different parts of his house.

"I carried on working full-time for the first six months, and then sold my house, quit my job, and I've been on it full-time since," Hunt told the Insider.

Take a look at the video that shows the new modern home:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, it has received several views and likes. People also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

