Man serves lemon juice as prasad in office prank, colleagues’ reactions go viral

Office life can feel repetitive at times, and most people try to find small ways to make the day a little more interesting. Some bring homemade snacks, some spend time chatting during tea breaks, while others rely on light humour and casual conversations to break the monotony of work. But every office has that one person who takes things a step further and turns an ordinary moment into a full blown prank that no one really sees coming.

An office prank shows colleagues being offered lemon juice. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@teambabyorgano)

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A recent video shared by Instagram page @teambabyorgano shows one such playful office moment that quickly grabbed attention online. In the clip, a man is seen offering what he calls prashad to his colleagues. At first, it looks like a simple and harmless gesture shared in good spirit. However, things change quickly when it turns out the prasad is actually lemon juice.

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One by one, colleagues take a sip and their expressions shift from curiosity to shock and then full disbelief. Some try to hold it together, while others instantly regret it. The caption of the post reads, “Nimbu ka swaad pada sab pe bhari,” which fits the reactions perfectly.

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Internet reacts to viral office prank video

{{^usCountry}} The internet quickly reacted to the clip and the comment section was filled with humour. One user wrote, “How to poison Indians, they don't refuse.” Another said, “Lol sabka software reset hogaya.” Someone commented, “Second guy was ready to throw hands vo toh bas office ki mariyada nd rok liya,” pointing out how intense the reaction almost became. Another user added, “ye pakka last working day wala hoga,” while one more wrote, “The shakti of bhakti.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet quickly reacted to the clip and the comment section was filled with humour. One user wrote, “How to poison Indians, they don't refuse.” Another said, “Lol sabka software reset hogaya.” Someone commented, “Second guy was ready to throw hands vo toh bas office ki mariyada nd rok liya,” pointing out how intense the reaction almost became. Another user added, “ye pakka last working day wala hoga,” while one more wrote, “The shakti of bhakti.” {{/usCountry}}

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A different comment read, “How to get blacklisted part 1,” showing how amused viewers were. Others joined in with, “Vitamin C from the lord,” and “Third one got a trust issue.”

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What stands out most is how something so simple turned into a shared moment of laughter online. It also shows how everyday office interactions, even the smallest ones, can break routine and create memories people actually talk about later.