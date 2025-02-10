Man shares grocery hacks claiming ‘quick commerce is cheap’: Sparks internet debate

A Reddit post highlighting money-saving strategies for online grocery shopping recently went viral, amassing numerous comments as users debated the pros and cons of quick-commerce apps like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. The user shared a list of tips to get the best deals. (Reddit)

The original poster (OP) shared personal tips, such as comparing prices across platforms and using cashback credit cards to secure extra discounts. The user emphasised the value of BigBasket despite its “outdated interface,” praising its unbeatable prices even with delivery charges.

Zepto received special mention for offering "mind-blowing" deals on defunct accounts, with the OP suggesting users maintain two numbers to unlock offers on inactive accounts. Blinkit, however, was labelled "useless" due to its frequent overpricing and limited stock.

The post triggered an influx of responses, with one user warning, "Bro, it's just a customer acquisition process. See after 5 to 7 orders, everything will be overpriced." The user responded, “You definitely didn't read my post. Been shopping since 2023 like this.”

Take a look at the post:

Another suggested a clever tactic: "I just alternate between Zomato, Instamart, and Blinkit so every app gets used once in 10-15 days. It scares their algorithm enough, and I get a discount code every time."

A user wrote, “Wow, I completely missed out on the most important tip: NO VEGETABLES, get only MRP products. Anything which doesn't have a fixed price will not have a better pricing online.”

Another added, “Man. you do get good deals sometimes. But most of the times their prices are a big rip off but convenience trumps everything usually. Haha”

One user wrote, “Damn, respect for acknowledging it brother.”

A user commented, "To all those who wonder, it is cheap and effective to shop online: I am a product manager who works for one of these companies. We are actively iterating to milk the most out of the consumer. There are algorithms designed to push the most relevant stuff. If we notice you are a new customer, we give you discounts. If you stick around, we gradually inflate the price until you notice. As soon as we realise that you are on the verge of dropping, we give you a one off discount. If you drop, we try to regain you with loyalty subscriptions. And so on."