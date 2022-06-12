Man shares heartfelt note with a graduation day picture, netizens shower praise

Graduation day is a momentous occasion in the lives of students. It is the day when students are applauded in front of family and friends for the determination and hard work they have put in to obtain their degrees. Many also remember the efforts put in by their parents and showcase their gratitude towards them. Just like this man who thanked his mother for bringing him into this world and putting him on the right track to become a scientist.

"This is my mom. She lives a quiet life in rural Chiloé, an island off the coast of Patagonia, Chile. She traveled to the US just to see me receiving my PhD yesterday. She brought me to this world and put me on track to become a scientist. She makes things happen. Thank you, mom," tweeted Benjamín Idina while posting a photo. The photo from the graduation day shows Idina posing alongside his mother.

Take a look at the tweet below:

This is my mom. She lives a quiet life in rural Chiloé, an island off the coast of Patagonia, Chile. She traveled to the US just to see me receiving my PhD yesterday. She brought me to this world and put me on track to become a scientist. She makes things happen. Thank you, mom. pic.twitter.com/BuIsTUdNZh — Benjamín Idini (@BenjaminIdini) June 11, 2022

The photo was shared a few hours ago and has received more than 6000 likes and over 20,000 retweets. People also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the viral post.

"Your tweet crossed my timeline, so happy for you. Enjoy your moment with the lovely mum," commented a Twitter user. "Congratulations to you Ben! Your story is sweet and reminds me of how my mom, who was derisively tagged and referred to as an 'illiterate' beacuse she had no chance to go to school, traveled to Washington DC to celebrate my PhD in Mechanical Engineering at Howard in 2018," posted another with an image.

"She must be so proud of you! Congratulations to you both," posted a third. "I'm looking forward to seeing my son receiving his doctorate a week tomorrow! He has worked so hard. He actually passed his PhD in April 2020, but with the pandemic this is the earliest they could do it. I'm sure your mum is very proud of you," said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful graduation day picture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON