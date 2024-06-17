Man shares how his dad trolled him over his Father’s Day text. It has a Saurabh Netravalka twist

People around the world celebrated Father’s Day on June 16 this year and many took to social media to share messages for their fathers or father figures. X user Shubham also shared what happened when he sent a special text to his father on this day. His dad trolled him by sharing a picture of USA cricketer Saurabh Netravalka. The image shows part of the message that the son sent to his dad before receiving a reply from him with a Saurabh Netravalka twist. (X/@bhav_paaji)

“Papa never leaves an opportunity to troll me,” X user Shubham wrote. He also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with his father. The first message is an image Shubham sent to his dad, followed by a text that reads, “Happy Father’s Day, papa”. To which his dad shared a picture of Saurabh Netravalka.

Take a look at the rest of the conversation here:

Since being shared a day ago, the viral post has collected nearly 1.1 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has collected nearly 1,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post?

“Indian dad and their trolls never end,” posted an X user.

“Savage, dad,” added another.

While a third joined, “Papa rocked Subham shocked”, another wrote, “Uncle Ji rocks”. Many reacted to the share using laughing out loud emoticons.

The origin of Father’s Day can be traced back to 1910. The year before, inspired by a Mother’s Day speech, Sonora Smart Dodd started this heartfelt initiative in Spokane, Washington. However, it was in 1972 that the United Nations officially recognised this day.

