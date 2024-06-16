‘Who says dads don’t talk much?’: Zomato’s Father’s Day video will hit you right in the feels

Father’s Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year, is a way to honour the fathers or the father-like figures in people’s lives. Each year, social media gets flooded with posts celebrating this special day, including shares from various brands. Just like this recent video on Instagram by Zomato that will hit you right in the feels. Father’s Day 2024: The image shows a glimpse from Zomato’s “Who says dads don’t talk much” viral video. (Instagram/@zomato)

“Who says dads don’t talk much?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens with a son telling his dad he came first in a chess competition. The dad, engrossed in his newspaper, replies with a customary nod. The son thinks this is what his dad will say about his achievement. However, what follows next is extremely heartwarming.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 61,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has collected close to 3,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the Father’s Day special ad.

What did Instagram users say about Zomato’s video?

While one individual wrote, “Protect these dads at all cost,” another added, “Such an amazing ad! You guys should make more of these.”

Another person joined and shared, “This is so sweet Beta. Loved it. And yes you hit it at the right spot, anything you kids achieve, even the smallest thing is the proudest moments for parents. Dads won't say much but yes, It's their biggest story as you said”.

A fourth quipped, “Just loving Indian dads”.

The origin of this day can be traced back to 1910, when it started as a heartfelt initiative by Sonora Smart Dodd in Spokane, Washington. She was inspired to celebrate a special day for her father after hearing a Mother’s Day speech the year before, in 1909. Years later, in 1972, the United Nations officially recognised Father’s Day.

What are your thoughts on Zomato’s Father’s Day special video?