Zomato requests its customers to avoid ordering in the afternoon. Here's the reason

As India is facing the wrath of summers, many people are having a hard time stepping out in the afternoons. Not only that, but numerous individuals have also fallen sick due to the weather. As the heat, in many parts across India increased, Zomato has requested its customers not to order food in afternoon, until absolutely necessary. The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen.(REUTERS)

The food delivery company took to X to make a plea. They wrote, "Please avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary." (Also Read: Zomato delivers non-veg thali to a pregnant woman on vegetarian diet, company reacts to the mix-up)

This post was shared on June 2. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views. The share also has over 11,000 likes, and the numbers are only increased. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam in the middle of traffic goes viral, people call him 'inspiring')

An individual wrote, "Bro, you are in food services, and people order food when it is absolutely necessary. If you actually care about your employees, you would be posting, 'Our services are unavailable during peak afternoon hours.'"

A second said, "Close down the services between 12 to 4. Its okay to be human sometimes before profits. Yeah we won't order, but still closure from you will do more good."

"I mean, I can understand the sentiment, but it may not be possible for some people, especially for those who rely on food ordering a lot and those who are unable to cook. Ultimately, it should be the customer who tips and/or offers water/food. It comes down to the matter of the heart," commented a third.

A fourth added, "I was thinking the same thing today, then decided to eat Maggi instead of ordering online."

"I hope you consider doubling delivery charges during peak hours or suspending services altogether. Either way, prioritising your riders well-being is what you are talking about. Or you can mandate a minimum tip!" shared a fifth.