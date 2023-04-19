Home / Trending / Man shares sweet text he received from mom while working

Man shares sweet text he received from mom while working

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 19, 2023 04:42 PM IST

The man took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the sweet text that he received from his mom.

Have you seen those Twitter posts that capture sweet conversations over texts between parents and their grown-up children? Those are the posts that often leave people with smiles. Just like this share by Twitter user Rishik Suri that shows what his mom texted him while he was at work.

The tweet by a son about his mom texting him has created a chatter.(Unsplash/Asterfolio)
“Love my mother so much,” he wrote as he shared a screenshot of the conversation between him and his mother.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the post:

The post was shared on April 12. Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 2,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“May she live a long and healthy prosperous life,” posted a Twitter user. “I hope you replied to her ‘Love you too’ before tweeting,” commented another. “Moms are the best,” shared a third. “How precious,” expressed a fourth. “Stop this is so cute,” wrote a fifth.

