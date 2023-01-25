Man shares what his dad does while dropping him off at the train station. Watch

It is often the small instances in our lives that show the incredible amount of love and care that we receive from our dads. When captured and shared online, those moments leave a warm feeling in people’s hearts. Just like the effect this video is having on netizens. The clip shows what a dad does every time he drops off his son at the train station.

Instagram user Pawan Sharma posted the video on Instagram that shows his dad. “This is emotional every single time,” he wrote along with the video. The wonderful clip opens to show a text that reads, “Everytime when my dad comes to drop me… and he walks with me until I disappear.” The video shows how the dad is slowly walking beside the train leaving the station while keeping a safe distance. What makes the video even more endearing to watch is the background score. It is the song Dhaaga.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 9.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the video has received nearly 1.1 lakh likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“My father also did the same when I was in college and then joined work. He is no more with us now. I miss him so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s his own way of showing love,” expressed another. “My father also does the same every time he comes to see off me,” commented a third. “Such a beautiful moment. ” posted a fourth.