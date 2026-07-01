Punjab Govt Credits First Instalment of Women’s Financial Assistance Scheme

The Punjab Government on Wednesday rolled out the Mukh Mantri Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, transferring the first instalment of financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of eligible women across the state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launches the Mukh Mantri Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna portal in Dhuri on Wednesday.

Launching the scheme in Dhuri, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that beneficiaries would receive three months’ assistance together. Under the programme, eligible women have been credited ₹3,000, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category have received ₹4,500.

The Chief Minister said the initiative fulfils a key commitment made by the Aam Aadmi Party before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. A dedicated web portal was also launched to facilitate registration and implementation of the scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said beneficiaries would start receiving SMS notifications confirming the transfer of funds. He noted that the assistance would help women meet household expenses, pay educational costs for their children and manage other financial needs.

The Chief Minister said every eligible woman would receive ₹1,000 per month, while women from Scheduled Caste families would receive ₹1,500 per month. He added that the scheme had been designed after ensuring long-term financial sustainability and would continue regularly.

Mann also clarified that if more than one eligible woman resides in a household, each beneficiary would receive assistance separately. Women registering after July 1 would also be entitled to receive benefits from the scheme as per eligibility norms.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal termed the launch a historic step and said the government had fulfilled all major guarantees made to the people of Punjab ahead of the 2022 elections.

According to the state government, the scheme aims to provide direct financial support to women while enhancing their economic independence and financial security.