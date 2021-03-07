Man shows how it feels to have coffee and tea after waking up. Laughs guaranteed

The preference of a hot beverage after waking up differs from person to person. For some, it maybe a warm cup of tea with little milk and sugar while many prefer a strong cup of coffee to kick out any residue of sleepiness. But, whichever side you pick, this clip shared by Instagram user Matty Chymbor will make you laugh out loud just like other netizens. The video gives a hilarious representation of how one wakes up after having tea or coffee.

The clip starts with Chymbor playing the role of tea as well as coffee. In case of tea, he shows how sweet and soothing the waking up generally is. And on the case of coffee, he gives an amusing and comical representation that you have to see for yourself and laugh hard.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 2, the clip has garnered over 10, 200 likes and many comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious representation of the two beverages. While many expressed that the role-play was on point, other simply loved the toilet paper swirling dance.

“You always make me laugh hysterical,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haahahaha the toilet paper swirls,” commented another. “This is my new favorite,” said a third.

Did you find the clip relatable too?

