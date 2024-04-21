Couple slapped with 1.1 crore phone bill after returning from vacation. Here's what happened

Imagine this scenario: you have just returned from a delightful vacation, but when you check your phone bill, you are shocked to see the amount you have been charged. A similar situation happened with a couple from the United States vacationing in Switzerland. After their peaceful time in Europe ended, the couple received a bill of $143,000 (approximately ₹1.1 crore). Yes, you read that correctly. A couple in the US was charged with ₹ 1.1 crore phone bill. (Unsplash)

Rene Remund and his wife said they travel often and always give their cell phone provider advance notice before departing the country. He claimed that he went to a T-Mobile store in this instance to disclose his travel itinerary. Remund said he never thought twice about the photos and texts he was sending while they were on their vacation, reported ABC Action News. (Also Read: Influencer's skit on how to trick rich men into paying bills divides Internet)

Remund reported receiving his T-Mobile bill shortly after arriving back in Dunedin. Upon closer inspection, he believed it read $143. He didn't find out how much he really owed until several days later. He spent more than $143,000 with T-Mobile for consuming 9.5 gigabytes of data while travelling. For a month, five to 10 gigabytes is regarded as average. However, in this instance, all of the data was roaming, and each day of his vacation cost thousands of dollars.

Remund mentioned that he called T-Mobile right away and had to wait on hold for a representative to look over the charges. Later, the representative confirmed the price of the bill and said that he owes the company the money. (Also Read: TikTok star urges US to force sale after witnessing 'terrifying' algorithm amid Israel-Palestine war)

After that, Rene contacted a lawyer, who sent letters to T-Mobile's president but received no reply. The lawyer then made a helpline call to ABC Action News. The news outlet spoke with T-Mobile's corporate office. A few days later, Remund received a call from a carrier representative offering to credit his account in full.