Man slips into gap between moving train and platform in Mumbai, alert cop rescues him. Video

In a dramatic turn of events at Andheri Railway Station in Mumbai, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a 40-year-old passenger who slipped and fell while attempting to board a moving train. An RPF personnel in Mumbai rescued a 40-year-old passenger who fell into the gap between a moving train and platform at Andheri Station.(X/@WesternRly)

The fall and the swift rescue

As reported by India Today, the passenger, carrying two bags, was seen running on the platform to catch the Lok Shakti Express. In his haste, he tried to board the moving train but lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform. The accident occurred on platform number eight as the train was about to leave.

The timely rescue was made possible by Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh, who was standing right behind the passenger. Upon witnessing the fall, Singh sprang into action, pulling the man to safety within seconds.

An official quoted by news agency PTI stated, "A passenger tried to board the running train but lost his grip and fell onto the platform. He got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform." Thankfully, the intervention of RPF personnel ensured that the situation did not escalate into a catastrophe.

The rescued passenger

The passenger who narrowly escaped serious injury has been identified as Rajendra Mangilal, a 40-year-old resident of Seven Bungalows in Andheri. Following the rescue, Mangilal was reportedly unharmed and expressed his gratitude towards the RPF for their quick action.

A previous incident in Tamil Nadu

This is not the first time the RPF has acted swiftly to prevent such accidents. Earlier in April 2024, at Mayiladuthurai station in Tamil Nadu, RPF Constable R. Purusothaman saved another passenger from the brink of danger. In that incident, the passenger had almost been crushed between a moving train and the platform, but Purusothaman’s quick thinking and alertness saved the day.

A video of that rescue was shared on social media by RPF India, along with a message urging the public to avoid boarding or alighting from moving trains for their safety.