Man steals cash from puja thali at store reception, internet jokes 'iski fielding lagne wali hai'

A CCTV video showing a man stealing cash from a puja thali at a store reception has gone viral online, sparking sharp reactions from users. The clip, shared on X by user Ghar Ke Kalesh, is dated September 18 and appears to be from a hair salon. The video, dated September 18, appears to be from a hair salon. (X/@gharkekalesh)

The footage shows two men at the reception desk while the staff are distracted. One of them smoothly slips money from the puja thali kept on the counter and hides it, while the other appears to keep the receptionist engaged in conversation. A security guard is also seen standing a few steps behind the men, oblivious to the theft happening right in front of him. Towards the end of the video, both men are seen leaving the salon together.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the incident.

How did social media react?

The video has gained thousands of views and triggered a discussion. Several users expressed anger, while others made sarcastic comments about the thieves’ skills.

“If they utilized this talent in some good purposes, India would have been in much better position today,” one user wrote.

“Mandir k paise chura rha hai, iski fielding lagne wali hai ab,” jokingly said another.

“What a talent. Good that CCTVs were invented. If not, he would have earned more than an average person standing in the iPhone queue,” commented a third user.

One user also questioned the lack of alertness from the guard and the staff. “What is the point of a guard who doesn’t even notice this?” they wrote.

“What a brilliant job of cleaning out the money, the guy has a lot of talent, even the guard standing behind couldn't spot it,” remarked another.

“The boy is not smart at all; he is a fool.... In fact, from his body language, any alert person would grab him from behind and give him two tight slaps. The girl sitting at the reception and the guard standing behind are both not vigilant. Nowadays, people don't do jobs with responsibility. This is the state of most Tier 2/3 private enterprises. In the name of jobs, they are just going through the motions,” wrote another.