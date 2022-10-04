Man stopped from taking gulab jamun at Thailand airport. Watch what he does next

We all are well aware of how meticulous airport checks can be. As a result, we pay extra attention while packing our stuff. But, at times, we may miss out on something or the other that should not be a part of our luggage. It's common to observe travellers removing items from their bags at airports. Food items are one of the most frequent commodities that are left behind. While many of us throw away these packed foods, recently, a man decided to take a different approach when faced with a comparable situation. When officials at Phuket airport, Thailand, told Himanshu Devgan that he wasn't allowed to bring a tin of gulab jamuns in his luggage, he happily decided to share the sweetness with the airport officials.

Himanshu Devgan even took to Instagram to share the moment with his audience. In the video, you can see that he has opened the tin of gulab jamuns and gave a piece of them to airport officials. In the video, Himanshu wrote, "When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. #Phuketairport #WeareIndians"

Take a look at the full video of the man sharing the gulab jamuns at Phuket airport here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed 1.1 million times. The video also has more than 61,000 likes and several comments. Many appreciated Himanshu's sweet gesture. An Instagram user commented, saying, "That's what we all need. Happiness." Another person said, "Sweet punishment for not letting gulab jamun in." Someone even added, "I had the same experience; we did the same with our rasgulla. We shared it with everyone at the airport." A fourth person said, "Instead of fighting with the staff, these guys choose kindness and spread love. "