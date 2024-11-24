Man sues company he worked at for 20 years after he was fired for sleeping at desk

A Chinese man was fired for napping for an hour at work after he worked late the previous day. The man filed a lawsuit against his company and received ₹40.78 lakh in compensation. The company issued an official dismissal notice to Zhang for violating regulations.(Freepik)

According to the South China Morning Post, Zhang, worked for a chemical company in China's Jiangsu Province for 20 years and headed an entire department.

Earlier this year, he fell asleep at his office desk after driving until late the night before. Unfortunately for him his work nap was captured on a CCTV camera inside the office.

Fired for violating company rules

Two weeks later, the company's human resources department informed Zhang's superiors that he was caught sleeping at work. A HR staff member even asked Zhang how long did he nap for to which he replied, "About an hour."

The company soon issued an official dismissal notice to Zhang for violating regulations. "Zhang joined the company in 2004 and signed an indefinite employment contract but your actions sleeping at work seriously violate the company's zero tolerance principle," the notice said.

‘Sleeping at work is illegal’

Upset over the sudden termination, Zhang filed a lawsuit against the company claiming that he was unfairly dismissed from his post.

While hearing the case, the court said that employers have the right to terminate their contracts due to violations of regulations but such termination must comply with conditions like significant losses incurred by the firm due to the violation. "Sleeping at work is the first illegal act, but it did not cause serious damage to the company," the judge ruled.

In addition, the court decided that it was too much to dismiss him for one violation after he had been an outstanding employee for 20 years. The court ordered the company to give Zhang 350,000 yuan ( ₹40 lakh) as compensation.