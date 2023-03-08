Man surprises his friend with world record months after they ran a marathon dressed as ice cream

Many people prepare for months and practice to set the world record. However, their Guinness World Record came as an absolute surprise for one duo. Scott Welsh didn't know he had set a world record when he and his friend Alan Falle completed the Jersey marathon in October of last year. Their attire was what made their 3 hour 48 minute 12 second run unique. Both of them were dressed in ice cream costumes rather than athletic wear.

Alan applied to Guinness World Records covertly so he could tell Scott he was the best in the world for something and reward him in style.

As per the official website of Guinness World Records Alan and Scott bonded over football. They had previously competed against one another for opposing clubs, but after Alan, 32, injured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and worked with Scott, 30, on his recovery, they became close.

Alan told Guinness World Records, "We spent the best part of a Jersey summer travelling around the island, eating Jersey soft-serve ice creams. Hardly a chore! That's where the outfit idea came from, but the marathon was just one run out of many in my challenge to run 2022 km (1256.4 mi) in 2022, raising funds and awareness for a local charity called the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation, who provide emotional and financial support for Jersey families with children who require medical care off-island."

The Twitter handle of Guinness World Records took to Twitter to share the news.

Take a look at their post below:

The 2022 marathon on October 02 wasn't Alan's first, but it was Scott's. Even though he was a novice, Alan claims that he would not have completed it that day without Scott's support along the route.

They currently don't have any plans to run any additional marathons, but according to Alan, they'll be keeping a careful eye on the Guinness World Records website in case someone beats them.