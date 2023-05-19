Man uses 77 cameras to capture his cycle trick, shares incredible result

A video shared by bicycle motocross (BMX) rider Tim Höfel has gone crazy viral online. The video shows one of his performances that was simultaneously captured by 77 cameras. The athlete shared the video on his personal Instagram page. The image shows a BMX rider's trick being captured by 77 cameras.(Instagram/@ timhofel)

“That day, when 77 cameras made a shot of me at the same time!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the setting where Hofel performed his cycle trick. As the video progresses, the viewers get to see the final result.

The video was posted on April 18 and has gone viral since. Till now, it has accumulated close to 5.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the clip has gathered more than 1.1 million likes.

Take a look at the video:

The video stunned people and they took to the comments section to express the same. Many wrote “Amazing” or “Brilliant” to express their reactions.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted:

“Legends say he is still in the air,” joked an Instagram user. “Does it really need 77cams for shot. I mean a single cam fixed over a sliding gauge can also give the same effect,” wondered another. “Hats off to the editor for that level of work,” added a third. “Imagine having to remove each SD card,” wrote a fourth.

A few said that the result could have been achieved with a 360 degree camera. Some explained how the 360 degree camera and the 77-camera set-up by Hofel are different. Just like this individual who wrote, “Those who are commenting about 360 degree cameras, can't you see this is the complete opposite????. 360 cam captures all the angles from centre, while here cameras from different angles have to focus on the object in centre.”