Man uses AI to tackle Bengaluru house hunt: ‘It felt like a full-time job’

A man in Bengaluru has turned to artificial intelligence to simplify the city’s notoriously difficult house hunting process, and his approach has now caught the attention of social media users. Taking to X, Sunal Sood shared how he relied on an AI tool to filter property listings and streamline his search for a home. A Bengaluru man turned to AI for house hunting, filtering listings to find a suitable home quickly. (X/@sunalsood)

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“House hunting in Bengaluru is a full time job, so I hired an AI,” he wrote, before detailing his workflow and encouraging others to try it themselves.

According to his post, the process began with opening multiple Facebook flat and flatmates groups. He then used an AI tool named Comet, feeding it detailed prompts about the type of house and locality he was looking for. The system scanned various groups, including older posts from the previous month as well as recent listings.

The AI filtered results by keeping only no brokerage posts, removing spam, fake or irrelevant leads, and checking travel time to places that mattered to him. It also generated tappable links with contact details and presented everything in a clean, easy to read summary.

From dozens of leads to one final home Sunal shared that the AI significantly reduced his workload. “Output: 20 leads, 4 visits, 1 finalised,” he noted, highlighting how the process helped him narrow down options efficiently.

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