Man uses AI to tackle Bengaluru house hunt: ‘It felt like a full-time job’
A man used AI to simplify his Bengaluru house hunt, narrowing 20 leads to one final home.
A man in Bengaluru has turned to artificial intelligence to simplify the city’s notoriously difficult house hunting process, and his approach has now caught the attention of social media users. Taking to X, Sunal Sood shared how he relied on an AI tool to filter property listings and streamline his search for a home.
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“House hunting in Bengaluru is a full time job, so I hired an AI,” he wrote, before detailing his workflow and encouraging others to try it themselves.
According to his post, the process began with opening multiple Facebook flat and flatmates groups. He then used an AI tool named Comet, feeding it detailed prompts about the type of house and locality he was looking for. The system scanned various groups, including older posts from the previous month as well as recent listings.
The AI filtered results by keeping only no brokerage posts, removing spam, fake or irrelevant leads, and checking travel time to places that mattered to him. It also generated tappable links with contact details and presented everything in a clean, easy to read summary.
From dozens of leads to one final home
Sunal shared that the AI significantly reduced his workload. “Output: 20 leads, 4 visits, 1 finalised,” he noted, highlighting how the process helped him narrow down options efficiently.
Take a look here at the post:
His post quickly gained traction, garnering over 8,000 views and sparking conversations around the growing role of AI in everyday tasks, especially in cities like Bengaluru where finding accommodation can be time consuming and stressful.
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Several users praised the innovative use of AI, calling it both practical and impressive. One user wrote, “This is the best use of AI,” while another commented, “Mannn! Great find.”
Others congratulated him on securing a home, with one saying, “Beautiful house finalised. All the very best with the new stint, god bless.” Another user reacted with, “Damn crazy home,” while someone else simply remarked, “This is so cool.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More