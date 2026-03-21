‘Missing simple Bengaluru life’: Resident regrets moving to Bellandur from Basavanagudi

A local resident’s heartfelt post about "missing the simple Bengaluru life" has sparked a massive debate over the city's changing soul. Having moved to Bellandur five years ago to be closer to work, the Kannadiga homeowner now calls the decision the "biggest mistake ever." Comparing the tech hub’s isolation to Basavangudi's vibrant, traditional atmosphere, the post laments the total loss of "sense of belonging." The viral opinion has struck a chord with many. The Redditor’s post has resonated with many. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Missing Simple Bengaluru life,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “From past 5 years I am living in Bellandur area bought an apartment,, for someone who lived most of my life near Basavanagudi this trade off is not worth it, only positive thing is travel time to office but when weekend arrives it feels like I am living in another state.”

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The individual continued, “That sense of belonging does not exist, frankly, I feel that buying an apartment here is the biggest mistake ever, never seen a single local festival celebration, it's too north indian for me. As a Kannadiga, my suggestion is that don't move to such areas, better to live in good old Bengaluru areas and compromise on travel, don't bother shifting to this side, social life here sucks.”