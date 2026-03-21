‘Missing simple Bengaluru life’: Resident regrets moving to Bellandur from Basavanagudi
The Redditor’s post about Bengaluru has prompted many to share similar experiences.
A local resident’s heartfelt post about "missing the simple Bengaluru life" has sparked a massive debate over the city's changing soul. Having moved to Bellandur five years ago to be closer to work, the Kannadiga homeowner now calls the decision the "biggest mistake ever." Comparing the tech hub’s isolation to Basavangudi's vibrant, traditional atmosphere, the post laments the total loss of "sense of belonging." The viral opinion has struck a chord with many.
“Missing Simple Bengaluru life,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “From past 5 years I am living in Bellandur area bought an apartment,, for someone who lived most of my life near Basavanagudi this trade off is not worth it, only positive thing is travel time to office but when weekend arrives it feels like I am living in another state.”
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The individual continued, “That sense of belonging does not exist, frankly, I feel that buying an apartment here is the biggest mistake ever, never seen a single local festival celebration, it's too north indian for me. As a Kannadiga, my suggestion is that don't move to such areas, better to live in good old Bengaluru areas and compromise on travel, don't bother shifting to this side, social life here sucks.”
How did Social media react?
An individual posted, “Basvanagudi to Bellandur is a huge downgrade in terms of mental health. I can understand the conflict… because travel time is important. Maybe you can spend your weekends back in Gandhi Bazaar, Bugal Rock, etc., and at least feel like living.” Another added, “The same for me, I grew up in Malleshwaram and then Kengeri, now near Agara lake, I really miss speaking in Kannada. Having to give instructions to people in Hindi ‘just to get things done’ is so frustrating. But, on weekends, I have a blast, start with Cheluve yelliruve and play all eras of Kannada songs and sometimes dance my heart out with mom, which helps a little bit. Otherwise, I travel back to Jayanagar or Malleshwaram on weekends to meet friends, just so I can reminisce about where I grew up. And yet, I'm reminded of what I'm living away from whenever I do so.”
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A third commented, “Can totally understand! I have lived in and around Basavanagudi since I moved to Bengaluru for studies. For the past 4 years, I have been in Horamavu. It was such a huge cultural shock initially. Now I am a bit used to it, but social life is non-existent, to the point that I have become introverted!” A fourth wrote, “I have been brought up and staying in Basavangudi. Going to Bellandur for work in the morning sucks!! Just going to that area feels so irritating, and imagine staying. I can relate totally.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More