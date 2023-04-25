Man uses remote control car to buy food for fish from shop. Watch how salespersons react

A man’s unusual and genius way of sending a remote control car to a shop to get some fish food has left people stunned. The video shows how the man controls the car and communicates with the staff at the store. The image shows a woman's reactions to a remote control car that a man used to buy fish food.(Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Kael Schorelin. However, soon people started sharing it across other social media platforms. Just like this Instagram post shared with a caption that reads, “This was too good.”

The video opens to show a person sending a remote control car equipped with a camera to a shop. He wrote his requirement on a piece of paper and placed it inside the car along with money. The video captures how the salespersons in the shop react excitedly to seeing the car and this unusual way of shopping.

Also Read: Man claims his AI clock generates a new poem every minute using ChatGPT

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video was posted on March 25. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 11.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This is so cute!! I love how excited the employees got, this would absolutely make my day,” posted an Instagram user. “They definitely passed the vibe check,” expressed another. “Best video today! In fact, that was perfect, I can turn my phone off and go be productive now. THANK YOU,” shared a third. “Bro just automated social interaction. I'm so jealous,” commented a fourth. “I love how she reacts to this, this woman is pure gold,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Robots steal the show in Paris as they walk with models at fashion event