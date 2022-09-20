Home / Trending / Man who started as a dishwasher gets promoted to chef. Watch his reaction

Man who started as a dishwasher gets promoted to chef. Watch his reaction

Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:16 PM IST

The video showing a man’s reaction to being promoted as a chef after working as a dishwasher was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man who was promoted as a chef after working as a dishwasher.(Instagram/@conejitocarias)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video capturing the result of a man’s hard work was recently posted online. Since being shared, the clip has left people inspired. There is a possibility that the wonderful video will win you over too. Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram page Good News Movement. They shared the clip along with a caption explaining the incident.

“When you go from dishwasher to cook! Congratulations!,” they wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show a man washing dishes inside a kitchen. Soon, two people come towards him, make him wear an apron and also hand him some kitchen utensils. It is the expression of the man after receiving the gifts which has left people happy.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received several likes and comments.

“Aww his smile,” posted an Instagram user. “Aww look how happy he is,” shared another. “Why am I crying!! This is so awesome!” commented a third. “I love how everyone is so happy for him!,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart or clapping emojis.

