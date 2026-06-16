Man who worked at Amazon, Oracle quits corporate life to become Hyderabad startup CEO
The Hyderabad founder shared his journey from corporate employee to CEO of his own company.
A viral Instagram video by a Hyderabad-based startup has captured social media’s attention after its founder recalled when he stopped being an employee and took on the role of CEO. The clip symbolically opens with the entrepreneur holding an Oracle ID card while driving, before transitioning to the office building of their newly founded venture.
The founder previously accumulated extensive industry experience at NIIT, Amazon, and Oracle before launching the startup in 2025. Social media users have flooded the post with congratulations, nostalgic corporate reminiscences, and lighthearted inquiries about potential job openings.
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“It’s been 14 years..! As an employee. Taken Oath as CEO of Tungabadra Networks..!” Hyderabad-based networking company TungaBadra Networks posted on Instagram.
The share was accompanied by a video of the company’s CEO, E Ramesh Goud. It starts with him holding an Oracle ID card while driving a card. The video then shows him driving towards the office building of the startups he founded. He is also the company's CEO.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to TungaBadra Networks. This report will be updated when the company responds.)
What did social media say?
An individual recalled, “Congratulations. I was also at Oracle.” Another added, “Many more milestones to achieve.”
A third posted, “Congratulations, bro.” A fourth joked and shared, “Can I get a job?” along with a winking emoticon. Many reacted to the video using emojis.
Who is E Ramesh Goud?
According to his LinkedIn profile, E Ramesh Goud completed Class 10 at Adarsha Vidya Mandir High School and Class 12 at Sri Krishna Junior College. He then went on to get both his B.Tech. and M.Tech from JNTU Anantapur.
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He started his career as a network engineer at NIIT. For the next few years, he worked across various companies before joining Amazon in 2022. He joined Oracle in 2024 and worked there for about a year. In 2025, he started his own venture.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More