Man who worked at Amazon, Oracle quits corporate life to become Hyderabad startup CEO

A viral Instagram video by a Hyderabad-based startup has captured social media’s attention after its founder recalled when he stopped being an employee and took on the role of CEO. The clip symbolically opens with the entrepreneur holding an Oracle ID card while driving, before transitioning to the office building of their newly founded venture. The Hyderabad founder and CEO whose story has inspired many. (LinkedIn/E Ramesh Goud)

The founder previously accumulated extensive industry experience at NIIT, Amazon, and Oracle before launching the startup in 2025. Social media users have flooded the post with congratulations, nostalgic corporate reminiscences, and lighthearted inquiries about potential job openings.

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“It’s been 14 years..! As an employee. Taken Oath as CEO of Tungabadra Networks..!” Hyderabad-based networking company TungaBadra Networks posted on Instagram.

The share was accompanied by a video of the company’s CEO, E Ramesh Goud. It starts with him holding an Oracle ID card while driving a card. The video then shows him driving towards the office building of the startups he founded. He is also the company's CEO.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to TungaBadra Networks. This report will be updated when the company responds.)