Mumbai founder hires 64-year-old intern, calls it startup’s ‘best decision’
A Mumbai founder brought a 64-year-old intern on board, praising his experience and ability to motivate the team.
A Mumbai-based founder has sparked a conversation online after welcoming a 64-year-old intern to his startup. The video has drawn attention for highlighting how decades of professional experience can continue to add value in a workplace, irrespective of a person’s age or job title.
The clip was shared on Instagram by Joshua Salins, who offered a glimpse of the 64-year-old intern interacting with employees at the office. In the video, the man could be seen speaking to younger team members as they listened to him attentively.
(Also read: Startup founder reacts with inappropriate emoji after candidate cancels interview)
The text overlaid on the clip read: “Pov: You have a 64 year old intern at your Startup. Priceless knowledge of building and scaling companies. Helping shape culture within the organisation out of experiance. Free boost of motivation when the team feels low (causes he’s been through it).”
Sharing the video, Joshua wrote in the caption: “We just got a 64 year old intern in the office and it’s the best decision we’ve made.”
Watch the clip here:
Founder explains why the man joined as an intern
The video prompted several social media users to ask questions about the unusual appointment. One user asked, “Why is he an intern?”
Responding to the question, Joshua explained that the 64-year-old man wanted to remain professionally active and share his knowledge with the team. He wrote: “cause he wanted to keep working and didn’t want to just sit at home. Also he has so much knowledge to give when he can so helps out alot !”
(Also read: IIT Bombay grad turns down internship offer after HR proposes 90% pay cut: 'Easiest no I've ever said')
The founder’s response resonated with several users, with many appreciating the decision to provide the man with an opportunity to remain engaged while mentoring younger employees.
Social media users praise the initiative
Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Please, hire my mum as well! Wealth of knowledge but sitting at home. I'm sure she'll be glad to be onboard.”
Another commented, “Wow, the movie brought to life. Love this.” A user appreciated the way the team members were listening to the intern and wrote, “So nicely everybody listening to him.”
(Also read: ‘Not from IIT, not from Bengaluru’: 20-year-old founder from small Rajasthan city shares his journey)
Another person said, “He is the one actually doing it for passion.” One user summed up the sentiment behind the video by writing, “nowledge never gets old, it only grows.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More