Man with 50 LPA package laid off from US startup struggles to land job despite experience: 'I'm lost'

A man has turned to Reddit to share his job hunt struggles after being laid off from a US-based startup, citing that his unusually high salary, negotiated during the Covid-19 boom, has now become a major obstacle in securing new employment. Laid off from a US startup, a man shared how his ₹ 50 LPA pay became a hurdle in job hunts.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The user, going by the handle @Pristine-Safety2462, posted in a career advice forum with the title: “Just got laid off from a US based startup. My CTC is way higher than Indian benchmarks. Am I completely screwed?”

In his detailed post, he explained, “Hey Guys, need some advice on what can I do now. So I joined a startup during COVID days. Negotiated a high CTC (50 LPA), with 4 years of experience. But the startup wasn't doing well in the last year or so, and finally got laid off last week.”

He added that although he now has eight years of consulting experience in the SaaS/IT space, recruiters are hesitant once they hear his current package. “I know I can't expect this much (since I'm non-IIT/IIM and not a coder) but it doesn't seem to matter. I have been telling recruiters that I am open to taking a pay cut, but no one has shown interest so far.”

Despite actively applying for roles over the past six months, he claims there has been “no interest beyond the first call so far.” His main concern now is whether disclosing a lower CTC upfront could backfire during the hiring process. “If I mention a lower CTC during initial calls, wouldn't it just come up when I share my payslips and offer letter? I'm lost.”

Comments offer mixed suggestions

The post received mixed responses from other Reddit users, reflecting a shared sentiment around job market challenges and compensation expectations.

One Redditor commented, “They’re afraid you’ll keep looking after accepting their offer and then bail. You should clarify that you're aware your CTC was inflated and you're committed. Even offer a 2-year bond if necessary.”

Another user advised, “Never say your pay was above your value. That was the price of risk during Covid. But yes, a bond could help ease employer concerns.”

Some highlighted the ongoing correction of Covid-era salaries. “Take a max of 10-15% cut,” one person suggested, while another added, “I've met 15 people making 50-60 LPA, and only three were IITians.”

A different user suggested a temporary solution: “What you need is a stopgap employment — a friend, uncle, someone who can offer a short-term job just to normalise your CTC. Then jump.”

Another echoed, “Work via references and network for your job. That works much better.” Meanwhile, a final user noted, “You’re telling us you didn’t get any increment during your four years at the startup — that could raise doubts too.”