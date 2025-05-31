‘I think people severely underestimate India’: US founder praises India’s booming startup scene

A US businesswoman and author Codie Sanchez has shared a post praising India, saying that it is "severely underestimated " as a business powerhouse. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Codie added that she is planning a trip to India. Codie Sanchez spoke about the growing opportunities in India.(X/@Codie_Sanchez)

US businesswoman on growing business in India

Codie tweeted, "I'm planning an Indian tour... I think people severely underestimate India as a business powerhouse. 1) Past = It's only call centres. Now = millions speak fluent English. 2) Past: IT back office for the world. Now = tons of engineers with complex skills. 3. Past: Copycat Indian startups. Now = Billion-dollar native creative startups."

Codie concluded her note, "Functioning democracy. Rule of law. Intellectual property rights. Entrepreneurial attitude. All ingredients for the next startup innovation hub." The Entrepreneur on a journey page asked, "This tour, will it be in India, or in the north Dallas suburbs?" She replied, "lol real ones know."

Internet reacts to Codie's post

A woman wrote, "I’d love to join & my family would be happy to host you with factory tours in Morbi, Gujarat, massive export town. India is amazing. Despite its reputation, it is truly the future in terms of business." Codie responded, "Thank you I have never been to those parts of India!" A tweet read, "Definitely visit factories in India. The startup world will be easily accessible, but get into as many factories as possible."

A person wrote, "Totally agree! India’s transformation is incredible. From innovation hubs to startup unicorns, the potential is massive. Excited for your tour—bet you'll find it eye-opening!" "As someone from India, I feel this shift every day. It’s not just talent, but it’s hunger, creativity, and a new wave of builders who aren’t just following trends, but setting them. The world’s watching now," wrote another person.

An X user said, "It’s crazy how fast things have changed, India’s emerging as a major global business force." A comment read, "Good luck with the tour. You will experience many different versions of India. So let’s see what you come back with." A person said, "India is going to become the new China for the USA. We move a lot over to them. They copy and replicate. Their economy will grow. Millions will come out of poverty. Hopefully, this time, we do it smartly so we don't build up our next strategic competitor. Maybe that's inevitable."

Who is Codie Sanchez?

Currently based in Texas, Codie studied at Arizona State University and then did her MBA from Georgetown University. She has worked for several companies such as Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, State Street and First Trust, among others. She is the founder of Contrarian Thinking. Codie also has her own podcast channel, Big Deal.