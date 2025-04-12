Manager and HR ‘publicly reprimand’ hotel coordinator for resigning after promotion: ‘Unprofessional, disloyal’

An employee from a hotel’s sales team was publicly reprimanded by management after resigning shortly after accepting a promotion — and the incident sparked a discussion about workplace loyalty and professionalism. The employee was promoted from coordinator to supervisor.(Pexel)

According to a post shared on Reddit, the employee had recently been promoted from coordinator to supervisor. He accepted the role and revised salary, but before officially beginning his new responsibilities, he handed in his resignation after receiving a better opportunity at another hotel.

The response from management was swift and severe. “Today, our Sales Manager and HR Manager publicly reprimanded him,” the poster wrote. “They said he was disloyal, unprofessional, and that he took advantage of the system.”

Also read: Lucknow-educated CEO named in Boston’s luxury brothel scandal

The post continued with a pointed observation about the double standards often seen in corporate environments: “If he hadn’t been performing, and there was downsizing, the company wouldn’t have thought twice before letting him go. They wouldn’t talk about him. They wouldn’t talk about loyalty. They’d just say it was a business decision — and move on. So why is it such a problem when he makes a decision that’s good for him?”

Take a look at the post:

The story struck a chord online, prompting others to weigh in. One commenter noted, “They are just setting a bad example for professionalism and unwittingly have shown what will happen if and when one resigns.”

Another added, “He did what he felt was best for himself and his family. You got an opportunity to see how mature your leaders are. He got opportunity to see what it could have been like if he stayed. Every coin has 2 sides and you just scratched the surface.”

Also read: 'To rape you or not': Andrew Tate gave chilling warning to woman before sexual assault, claims lawsuit

One user noted, “I'm an HR and i would say that the HR managers have no right to reprimand him publicly. It could've been a private conversation and they should've dealt with the matter accordingly. Also the HR's should have a thick skin with these kind of issues, it will happen more than once in their career. That is why many companies offer the new promotional salary three months into the new role, with back pay. Regardless, your friend will get stuck one time or the other in a new interview if he keeps going on like this. He wouldn't be able to explain his previous departure and background company checks will be a mess.”