Manager brings potluck food but forgets laptop at home, office video amuses internet

An office video showed a manager prioritising potluck food over a laptop, leaving colleagues laughing and the internet amused.(Instagram/mr_nerdexy)

The short clip, shared on Instagram by Siddharth Maheshwari, has triggered widespread laughter across the internet.

In the video, a team member films Maheshwari inside the office while explaining the situation with amusement. “This is our manager. Today is potluck in the office. He brought the food but forgot the laptop at home,” the colleague says, as laughter breaks out around them. Maheshwari and his teammates can be seen smiling and laughing, clearly taking the mix up in good spirit.

What the manager said

Speaking with HT.com, Maheshwari explained that the incident was completely unplanned. “The incident was purely coincidental. One day I forgot to bring my laptop and my team member recorded it. It later went viral,” he said, adding that none of them expected the video to receive such a massive response.

The video was shared with a Hindi caption that read, “Yar khana to laya na mai, Ho jati hai mistake,” which translates to, “At least I brought the food, mistakes do happen.”

Internet reacts with humour

The clip has garnered around 1.7 million views, with users flooding the comments section with humorous reactions. Many viewers appreciated the manager’s relaxed attitude and the friendly work environment on display. One user commented, “This is the kind of boss everyone wants, relaxed and human.” Another wrote, “Potluck priorities clearly sorted.” A third joked, “Laptop can wait, food is important.”

Others highlighted the positive team culture seen in the video. One comment read, “The best part is everyone laughing together, no stress at all,” while another said, “Office culture goals right here.” Another user added, “This is why office culture matters. Everyone is laughing together.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)