Manager offers woman a day off and free pizza ahead of the India-New Zealand final: 'My manager is the best'

The grand finale of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see India, led by Rohit Sharma, face off against New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner. With the match scheduled for today in Dubai, cricket fans around the world are buzzing with excitement. However, amid the anticipation, one particular post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), captivating the attention of users far and wide. A woman shared a post about her manager offering a day off ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final,

A manager's generosity wins hearts

The post, shared by a user named Nickitaa, features a screenshot of a chat exchange with her manager. In the conversation, Nickitaa’s manager asks, “Kya lagta hai India jitegi?” (Do you think India will win?), to which Nickitaa responds with a hopeful “Haan lag raha hai” (Yes, it seems like it). The manager then goes on to offer a sweet gesture: “Okay, chutti to le le. Uss din ka popcorn/pizza meri taraf se. Send me the bill, max cap 1000” (Okay, make sure to take the day off. Popcorn/pizza is on me that day. Send me the bill, maximum limit 1000).

Nickitaa captioned the post, “Bhaii my manager is the best,” clearly expressing her appreciation for the thoughtful gesture. The post has gone viral, accumulating over 489k views, and has sparked numerous reactions from fellow users.

Social media reactions pour in

The response from social media has been overwhelming. One user commented, “This is what we need—managers who support their employees like this!” Another expressed, “What a lovely gesture. It’s the little things that make work enjoyable.” Many users were impressed by the manager’s generosity, with one saying, “Taking care of your team like this is priceless. Hope India wins for your manager’s sake!”

A few others joined in, joking about how they wished they had a manager like Nickitaa’s, with one saying, “I need this kind of manager in my life, who’s got my back for pizza and popcorn!” Meanwhile, another fan of the post remarked, “The perfect way to keep morale high before the big game!”

India’s earlier victory against New Zealand

Before the grand finale, India and New Zealand met in the final Group A match of the Champions Trophy 2025, where India successfully defended a total of 249 to win. Varun Chakravarthy played a key role, starring with a remarkable five-wicket haul that helped secure the victory. The intense clash has only heightened the expectations for today’s final. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious in this thrilling encounter between the two cricketing giants.