Rohan Philem Singh, a cyclist who has been conducting cycling campaigns since 2018 for various humane and environmental issues,(ANI)
Manipur cyclist set to complete golden quadrilateral route to raise funds for people in need

Currently, during his eighth cycling expedition, Rohan targets to feed the hungry.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:17 PM IST

A cyclist from Manipur who had set out to raise funds in order to feed the hungry, reached Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rohan Philem Singh, a cyclist who has been conducting cycling campaigns since 2018 for various humane and environmental issues, now has come up with another cycling campaign to raise funds to feed the hungry.

Till now in his previous expeditions, Singh was able to cycle for about 17,000 kilometers and now plans to travel from Kolkata to Delhi via Chennai and Mumbai or the 'Golden Quadrilateral Route'.

Singh, speaking to ANI said, "Since 2018, I have been cycling all over India over various issues of humanity and environment under the 'Cycling for Humanity initiative. I have now completed seven expeditions and currently, I am on my 8th expedition. During my previous expeditions, I have covered the distance of 17,000 kilometers across the country. Each and every cycling expedition has been for a cause."

Currently, during his eighth cycling expedition, Singh targets to feed the hungry. "The current expedition is 'Cycling for Humanity- Feed the hungry'. During the lockdown, we have seen people suffering for food, especially the homeless. So that is when we decided to initiate this campaign to feed the hungry and we are now able to feed at least 50 to 60 people every day."

Further speaking, Singh said that hunger is not just the problem of Manipur or the Northeast but of the whole country. "India is facing a lot of issues regarding malnutrition, lack of hygiene, food. Many people lose their lives due to hunger and even when I am speaking, someone is dying out there due to hunger. That is why I have taken this initiative to raise awareness about this on a Pan-India level and raise funds. When people of this country die due to hunger, it should be our first priority to feed them."

"In this cycling expedition to feed the hungry, I will be travelling across the various cities as I call it the 'Golden Quadrilateral'. I started from Kolkata on February 5, 2021. I will be travelling to Chennai and from there to Mumbai. Later from Mumbai, I will be cycling to Delhi and that is where the cycling ends. Hyderabad was actually not on the route map, I was actually called for interaction in Nagpur, and on my way, the program was called off, that is when I started heading towards Hyderabad."

He said that though Hyderabad was suddenly planned, it is really good to be here as it serves my purpose. He said that he was able to raise funds and create awareness among the public of Hyderabad. "I was able to raise funds for the campaign by visiting Hyderabad. During a small interaction with the students at Holy Mary College, I was able to raise funds. This campaign is more about fundraising than just cycling. I'm more focused on interacting with people. So when more people come in for interactions, more funds will be raised," said the cyclist hailing from Manipur.

Alongside interactions and raising funds, Rohan is also selling t-shirts wherever he is campaigning. "Furthermore, I raise funds by selling t-shirts at every place I go, " he added.

"Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this campaign is not going as per the expectations. We have targeted more and more students for this campaign but were unable to reach many of them since most of the colleges are still shut and many colleges follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols. But I can say that the campaign is going in a flow. Till now, we were able to raise funds of about 79,000 and all these funds will be used for feeding the hungry," he said.

Rohan has adopted a mentally challenged person whom he treats like a brother. "When I adopted my brother who is mentally challenged, that is when I have decided to work for them and always work for a better society by being a part of the solution."

The cyclist also stated that there are many people who have been working for the cause of feeding the hungry for a long time and were able to make a change.

"If at all it takes me to work for the whole life, then I am ready to do for this cause. Not just about feeding them, but I am also planning to open a shelter home for the homeless. All I want to do is built a shelter house for the homeless and voiceless people, feed them and take care of them," he added.

