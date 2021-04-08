Man’s bhangra routine after getting second dose of Covid vaccine is a must-watch

If you’re a regular on social media, you may have come across the feel-good videos shared by Gurdeep Pandher from Canada. Pandher grabbed the attention of netizens with his socially-distanced bhangra tutorials and recently, his dance in the middle of a frozen lake after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Now, Pandher has shared another video of his amazing bhangra routine for a special reason. The video will leave you with much positive vibes.

“Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows Pandher showing off his bhangra skills in the middle of a frozen lake.

Take a look at the clip:

Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health.

YouTube: https://t.co/xGalq3TbEH pic.twitter.com/GvivlIk5KY — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) April 7, 2021

Shared on April 7, the clip has garnered over one lakh views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop praising Pandher’s jolly spirit. While some expressed how they loved his energy, others pointed out how the video made them smile.

Greetings from Paris, France 🙏🏻Your Bhangra dancing and pure joy of life keep me and so many others going! Keep dancing and bringing joy to the world! Thankyou so much for sharing your joyful dancing with everyone. And huge congratulations on your second COVID vaccine dose! ❤️🙏🏻 — Lisa Lindqvist (@lisa_lindqvist) April 7, 2021

Watching you dance always makes me smile. I would love to learn about how the movements of the Punjabi Bhangra and what they mean. — Kuragari (@KuragariNoKaze) April 7, 2021

Your dancing tweets never fail to make me smile Gurdeep! Don't stop and as always thank you for sharing😊🙌 — SweetSallyAnne🇨🇦 (@realsassysally) April 8, 2021

If the dance video made you smile then do check out the whole recording here.

What are your thoughts on this positive video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON