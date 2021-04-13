Man’s hilarious walk in green suit during fiancé’s Zoom call may make you LOL

If you’re someone who is working from home and has to attend a lot of meetings online, you probably have encountered several awkward moments when your family members popped up in the background out of nowhere. A video shared by Instagram user David Butler gives a perfectly hilarious solution to that problem. Butler probably faced similar issues with his fiancé which prompted him to look for a solution. After watching the video, you may find it hard to control your giggles.

The clip starts with Butler showing off a green one-piece suit. “I bought this green morph suit so I’d stop showing on the back of my fiance’s Zoom meetings,” reads the text on the frame. As the clip goes on, Butler can be seen slowly walking behind his fiancé during a meeting in the ‘invisible suit’ in the most amusing manner. "Flawless execution,” reads the caption shared alongside the video and we totally agree.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 11, the clip has garnered over 11,800 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious clip and lauded Butler’s sense of humour, timing as well as creativity. Many also pointed out how funny Butler’s expression was while walking in the background.

“Totally nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s the invisible man,” joked another. “This is too good! I’m laughing so hard,” commented a third.

What do you think of this video?